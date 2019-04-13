Keepers of the poll code in Kochi

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elections in the largest democracy in the world are usually incomplete sans propaganda, paid news and uncertified advertisements, fuelling each candidates' competency. Nevertheless, this season, ever wondered the little to nothing number of such paid news on print, social and visual media? Or how advertisements of political candidates are crisp, waiving any kind of unruly behaviour that might invoke negative political sentiments?

The Media Certification and Media Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is to be credited for the above. Around 25 media professionals work round the clock to keep a check on rules followed by party candidates on various media platforms.

Situated on the ground floor of the Civil Station, the MCMC Cell, comprising media professionals and journalism interns, in the city regulates media material of the Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies. "The MCMC has two primary functions. The numero uno function is to pre-certify advertisements. Except for daily newspapers, ads on every other media platform, including that of social media, local cable TV, satellite TV, FM radio, e-papers and online media must have prior permission.

Those concerned must adhere to the particular format for the ad and two electronic copies of the same must be produced on CDs. Revenue is paid via bank," said Jayakumar K K, assistant editor, Public Relations Department.

Advertisements can be either approved or disapproved within 24 hours. If the ad is disapproved by the district MCMC, it further goes to the state MCMC, Jayakumar said.

As per the norm, candidates cannot spend beyond Rs 70 lakh for the elections. "The pivotal purpose is to find the expenditure of the advertisements and check if the moral code of conduct is violated in the ad," he said.

The second function of the cell is media monitoring - detect ads that pop up on social media without certification and scrutinise the appearance of paid news on platforms.

"There are five different cells in the MCMC. Print media, Social media, Online portal, Radio stations and Local Cable TV monitoring. We have been trained on how to identify paid news. Suspected ones are reported every two hours. The column sizes of newspaper ads are checked, the advertisements between radio jingles are examined. A list of certified material is given to us based on which we detect. Platforms are monitored in real time," said Vidya Vijayan, information assistant, part of the MCMC.

But how is the rate of the advertisement calculated? "The PRD in the state has a certain fixed rate along with one outside the state which is approved from the government. These are the rates considered and not in accordance with the actual tariff of the newspaper. This is done so that everyone has a level-playing field," said Jayakumar. Even the expense of certified ads are scanned.

"They will be given to the election observer. If it exceeds as per rule, candidates will be alerted and sent a notice. As of now, 10 paid news articles from Ernakulam and three from Chalakudy were suspected. But on close monitoring, they were found to be not paid news. However, 77 uncertified advertisements were detected in the Ernakulam constituency while Chalakudy had 139. Fifteen ads were certified for Ernakulam and seven for Chalakudy," he said.