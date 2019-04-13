Water scarcity: Helpline numbers for Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the summer getting intense and water scarcity being reported in several parts of the state, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has announced helpline numbers for the customers to register their complaints in the district.

The helpline numbers are: Ernakulam District Control Room - 0484-2361369; Kochi PH Division - 9188127937; Kochi Water Supply Division - 9188127935; Aluva Division - 9188127935; Muvattupuzha Division - 9188127934