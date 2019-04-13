Water scarcity: Helpline numbers for Ernakulam district
The helpline numbers are: Ernakulam District Control Room - 0484-2361369; Kochi PH Division - 9188127937; Kochi Water Supply Division - 9188127935 and Aluva Division - 9188127935.
Published: 13th April 2019 05:04 AM | Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:04 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: With the summer getting intense and water scarcity being reported in several parts of the state, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has announced helpline numbers for the customers to register their complaints in the district.
The helpline numbers are: Ernakulam District Control Room - 0484-2361369; Kochi PH Division - 9188127937; Kochi Water Supply Division - 9188127935; Aluva Division - 9188127935; Muvattupuzha Division - 9188127934