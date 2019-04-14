Kochi beauty parlour shooting: Accused had changed their plan last minute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused arrested in connection with the firing incident at the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul had planned to barge into the beauty parlour and fire shots inside in a more terrorising and dramatic manner. However, the presence of the security guards spoiled their plans, according to the investigators.

The assailants were perplexed by the presence of security guard and changed their plan in the last minute. They fired the two shots outside in a hasty manner and fled. They had also expected the actor to be threatened in a way she should pay the ransom of Rs 25 crore demanded by Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari who allegedly rang her up multiple times before and after the incident.

Arrested on Friday

The Crime Branch Central Unit – II had on Thursday arrested Bilal, 25, of Kombara in Aluva NAD, and Vipin Varghese, 30, of Thevara, the first and the second accused who allegedly fired shots at The Nail Artistry, the beauty parlour, on December 15, 2018.While the investigators have a fair idea about the identity of Monai, the Kasargod-based aide of the gangster, who had given the contract to Bilal, they are yet to confirm it. According to the sources, he had fled abroad and an investigation is under way to bring him to Kochi.

The members of the investigation team are of the view Poojari was behind the incident and it was he who had rung up the actor.Hunt now on for missing revolver, other collaboratorsThe arrest of Althaf, 28, from Elamakkara who was taken into custody on Friday afternoon was recorded late in the night. He was accused of arranging the weapons and motorcycle for the accused. The hunt is now on for one missing revolver and the collaborators who had arranged fake number plate of the motorcycle. A revolver and pistol were already recovered on Friday. Althaf was produced before a magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody.