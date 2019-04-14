Kochi Corporation contractors’ indefinite strike to affect pre-monsoon cleaning drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Posing a major threat to the Kochi Corporation’s pre-monsoon cleaning drive which is all set to be launched by the end of this month, the Kochi Corporation Contractors' Association (KCCA) has launched an indefinite strike on Saturday in protest against the non-payment of bills worth around Rs 85 crore. The KCCA decision to go for an indefinite strike was taken after the Mayor allegedly turned down the association’s request to sanction the arrear amount.

According to MR Binu, president of KCCA, around 240 contractors are facing deep financial crisis as many of them have taken loans from the banks to initiate the work. “Arrears worth Rs 45 crore have been pending since 2017 and RS 40 crore is pending in the last year itself. We all have taken loans for completing the work which we have undertaken under the plan fund project of the Corporation.

Though we approached the Mayor to sanction the amount, she turned down our request. We don’t have any option except stopping all the works initiated under the annual plan fund works and AMRUT. Our strike will continue until they reach a decision,” Binu told Express.

Since the canals and drains are clogged with silt, the delay in starting the pre-monsoon cleaning would result in floods that were witnessed last year. “ There is no doubt Kochi will again witness a flood-like situation. Already the canals and drains are clogged with silt. But how can we re-start the work if they delay the payment for such a long period? If we want to get a profit from carrying out the contract, it has to be cleared on a timely basis. Otherwise, we will have to give the entire profit to the banks.

We don’t want to trouble Kochiites so the Corporation should take a responsible decision,” Binu said, adding the association had conducted a protest march to the Corporation demanding payment of bill dues last month. However, Mayor Soumini Jain refuted all the allegations being raised by the KCCA members. “In January, we made a payment worth Rs 10 crore. It is pressure tactics. It is not possible to clear all the arrears at one stretch. We have to equally distribute the Corporation’s income,” she said.

She also added the Corporation needs nearly Rs 5 crore for settling the contractors’ bills every month. “It can be dealt only on the basis of priority. This is the council which cleared the highest arrear amount to the contractors. We will convene a meeting with the concerned and will settle the issue as we are planning to start the pre-monsoon cleaning work as early as possible,” she said.

