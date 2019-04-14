Youth power, charisma give Congress the zing; LDF very much in the race in Ernakulam

Arun M By

KOCHI: As electioneering enters the home stretch in the state, Ernakulam constituency - which includes Kerala’s biz capital Kochi - has been witnessing a campaign blitz unlike majority of those seen in the past.

The major contenders - UDF’s Hibi Eden and LDF’s P Rajeev - are both household names in own right, with the NDA represented by Alphons Kannanthanam largely remaining a fringe player in the prestigious seat. In an era when sound bytes, being telegenic and high-strung persona provide the voter connect, the UDF candidate apparently has a slight edge.

In Moolampilly, situated in Ernakulam LS seat’s suburbs, a group of teenagers were discussing the elections before playing their daily game of soccer. Two of them - Ebin Shaji, Samuel Yesudas - are first-time voters while Ashin Fernandez voted in the 2016 Assembly polls. Samuel Yesudas was convinced Hibi Eden will win this time. Interestingly, though, Ashin and Samuel hail from traditionally Left-leaning households, the duo admitted the Congress young turk Hibi has indeed got the upper hand.

“Above all, he is the youth face in the poll fray. We know he has ushered in many development initiatives as Ernakulam MLA,” said Yesudas. The initiative taken by Hibi which resulted in the flood-displaced getting new homes came in for special mention from them. Significantly, the youths didn’t think much of the victory prospects of P Rajeev and Kannanthanam.

According to Joy K, a fisherman in Pizhala, the fight is between two equally-balanced sides and the BJP candidate is not even in the picture. “It cannot be said Hibi Eden has the upper hand at this stage. A tight fight by two equal powers is on in Ernakulam. Hibi emerged in politics only after the demise of his father George Eden. But LDF candidate P Rajeev has been in active politics right from his college days. He has a good record as Rajya Sabha MP,” he said.

The LDF is relying on the pleasing personality and experience of P Rajeev who was instrumental in introducing various organic farming initiatives in the district during his tenure as Rajya Sabha MP. “This time it will be Hibi Eden. The LDF is highlighting Rajeev’s performance as a Rajya Sabha MP. But Hibi too has a good track record and his work as Ernakulam MLA in the good last eight years has been widely appreciated,” said Ajai Joseph, a software engineer.

Biju, an auto driver, said the LDF Government has introduced many welfare programmes and disbursed pensions. “The LDF candidate has an upper hand in Ernakulam as Rajeev is quite experienced in parliamentary and organisational matters than the other two,” he said.Santhosh Sukumaran, a daily wage worker said his vote will be for the UDF this time. Except in 1967, 1996 and 2004 when it sent CPM’s V Viswanatha Menon, Xavier Arakkal (LDF) and Sebastian Paul (LDF), respectively to Parliament, Ernakulam has favoured the Congress in all the LS polls. If elected, Hibi will be continuing his father’s legacy - George Eden had won from here in the 1999 LS polls.