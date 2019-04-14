Home Cities Kochi

Youth power, charisma give Congress the zing; LDF very much in the race in Ernakulam

While UDF candidate Hibi Eden being the face of youth, many feel that BJP is nowhere in the fight.

Published: 14th April 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Teenagers involved in poll talks at Moolampilly ahead of game

Teenagers involved in poll talks at Moolampilly ahead of game | Albin Mathew

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: As electioneering enters the home stretch in the state, Ernakulam constituency - which includes Kerala’s biz capital Kochi - has been witnessing a campaign blitz unlike majority of those seen in the past. 
The major contenders - UDF’s Hibi Eden  and LDF’s P Rajeev  - are both household names in own right, with the NDA represented by Alphons Kannanthanam largely remaining a fringe player in the prestigious seat. In an era when sound bytes, being telegenic and high-strung persona provide the voter connect, the UDF candidate apparently has a slight edge. 

In Moolampilly, situated in Ernakulam LS seat’s suburbs, a group of teenagers were discussing the elections before playing their daily game of soccer. Two of them - Ebin Shaji, Samuel Yesudas - are first-time voters while Ashin Fernandez voted in the 2016 Assembly polls. Samuel Yesudas was convinced Hibi Eden will win this time. Interestingly, though, Ashin and Samuel hail from traditionally Left-leaning households, the duo admitted the Congress young turk Hibi has indeed got the upper hand. 

“Above all, he is the youth face in the poll fray. We know he has ushered in many development initiatives as Ernakulam MLA,” said Yesudas. The initiative taken by Hibi which resulted in the flood-displaced getting new homes came in for special mention from them. Significantly, the youths didn’t think much of the victory prospects of P Rajeev and Kannanthanam.  

According to Joy K, a fisherman in Pizhala, the fight is between two equally-balanced sides and the BJP candidate is not even in the picture. “It cannot be said Hibi Eden has the upper hand at this stage. A tight fight by two equal powers is on in Ernakulam. Hibi emerged in politics only after the demise of his father George Eden. But LDF candidate P Rajeev has been in active politics right from his college days. He has a good record as Rajya Sabha MP,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The LDF is relying on the pleasing personality and experience of  P Rajeev who was instrumental in introducing various organic farming initiatives in the district during his tenure as Rajya Sabha MP. “This time it will be Hibi Eden. The LDF is highlighting Rajeev’s performance as a Rajya Sabha MP. But Hibi too has a good track record and his work as Ernakulam MLA in the good last eight years has been widely appreciated,” said Ajai Joseph, a software engineer.

Biju, an auto driver, said the LDF Government has introduced many welfare programmes and disbursed pensions. “The LDF candidate has an upper hand in Ernakulam as Rajeev is quite experienced in parliamentary and organisational matters than the other two,” he said.Santhosh Sukumaran, a daily wage worker said his vote will be for the UDF this time.  Except in 1967, 1996 and 2004 when it sent  CPM’s V Viswanatha Menon, Xavier Arakkal (LDF) and Sebastian Paul (LDF), respectively to Parliament, Ernakulam has favoured the Congress in all the LS polls.  If elected, Hibi will be continuing his father’s legacy - George Eden had won from here in the 1999 LS polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp