Changing face of wedding albums

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wedding scenario has been undergoing change over the years. Everything about weddings, be it the videography, photography or even albums are in tune with the changing times and technology. Gone are the days when shooting photographs, developing the pictures and making an album used to be a cumbersome and time-consuming process. In the past, every single album had the same look.

“But not so today,” said Praveen Kumar B S of Indot Photobook in Kochi. “There are still album makers who stick to a particular style since there is safety in that. But, we believe in presenting a different veneer,” he said. According to him, the trend today is in making customised albums. “People believe in being different from each other. If they can spend money hiring event management companies to organise the wedding to give it a professional touch, then they won’t make compromises when it comes to albums,” he said.

A lot of changes are happening right from the way the photographs are taken to the manner in which they are printed. “The wedding photographers want to stand out and hence they go in for customised albums. But there is a great risk in making customised albums,” he said. According to him, it takes time and money to make a customised album. “We see to it that no two albums are the same. It is the photographers who pick the style and present it to the customers and we then work on getting the pictures printed,” he said.

According to him, the trend today is for smaller and slimmer albums. “People don’t have the time to sit through and look at the pictures.

The same is the case of videos. People go in for teasers of two to ten minutes duration in the case of videos,” he said. No longer do the albums have 100 pages. “The trend now is for fewer leaves. But the onus is put on presenting those pictures in a very appealing manner,” he said.

Today, the albums come in wooden boxes, leather attaches and also in the form of a small armoire. Praveen’s company also does digital albums that designed in the form of a photo book. “The digital album has options that include a slideshow of selected pictures and also the teaser of the wedding video. But it comes on a costlier side,” he said. There are also designs which have multiple boxes, he added. “This design has a box for the pen drive, the wedding album, engagement album and pre or post-wedding clicks,” he said.