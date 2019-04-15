Home Cities Kochi

Creating artworks with kids

Shruti Narayan believes in the right time. When asked if she preferred her advertising stint over teaching kids, she responds politely, “Everything came at the right time.

Published: 15th April 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

The workshop at Lulu Reader’s Fest

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shruti Narayan believes in the right time. When asked if she preferred her advertising stint over teaching kids, she responds politely, “Everything came at the right time. After college, I got into advertising at Saatchi and Saatchi, post which I taught at Vasant Valley in Delhi for 13 years. By then, I had developed my own style as an artist. And now, I’m an independent artist.” The contemporary artist was in Kochi the other day for the Lulu Reader’s Fest 2019 where she conducted a workshop for kids.
Reader’s Fest 2019 which began on April 8 is an interactive space where story-tellers, puppeteers, speakers and artists across India come together to conduct workshops for children, discovering their creativity and helping them raise their talents several notches higher.

The fest concluded on April 14.
A regular at conducting art workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur, famed ones being the Jaipur Literature Festival and the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai, this was Shruti’s first workshop in Kochi. Titled ‘Motif Magic’, the workshop focused on motifs, the techniques and overlapping. Moreover, kids got to take their own motif- the art they created back home.

“I’ve been scribbling since childhood. I’ve always been very clear that I wanted to be an artist– the fascination for colours has always been a factor,” Shruti says. Born and brought up in Kolkata, Shruti studied Commercial Art in Nirmala Niketan College, after which she bagged a space in advertising. “Commercial art is different as opposed to Fine Arts. You learn lettering, illustration, and design. My work is acrylic on canvas. Mixed medium and collage art. It’s mostly abstract, Ganeshas or quirky things,” she says.

Having worked with a special needs school – Indian Institute of Celebral Palsy in Kolkata - Shruti explains one must first build a connection, or rather a foundation, with children before getting into the details. “Before teaching, I start a discussion with the child. We share our names, our likes. Once they’re in and a bond is formed, it’s easy. Their mood plays an important role. I also ask them if my pace is alright. There should be a careful balance. Kids must not be intimidated or scared. The primary focus must be on improving their skills and how it can be developed,” she says.

This artist believes anyone can draw. “There are no mistakes in art. All masterpieces need not be perfect,” she says. With a wide range of workshops across the country, one can ensure that her students must have gained a lot from it. But, has she? “After every workshop, I take back more than what I give. Little things like a child enthusiastically speaking about his/her first box of paints gives me much joy. Also, travelling to different places, meeting various people, learning their culture and imbibing it into art has developed my work and helped me grow as an artist,” she says.

In times of technology, what does Shruti see for art? “Tech reduces human touch, a connection. I believe art can help in that aspect of personalising things. The human touch which is disappearing by the day can be re-established through art,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp