Creating artworks with kids

Deena Theresa

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shruti Narayan believes in the right time. When asked if she preferred her advertising stint over teaching kids, she responds politely, “Everything came at the right time. After college, I got into advertising at Saatchi and Saatchi, post which I taught at Vasant Valley in Delhi for 13 years. By then, I had developed my own style as an artist. And now, I’m an independent artist.” The contemporary artist was in Kochi the other day for the Lulu Reader’s Fest 2019 where she conducted a workshop for kids.

Reader’s Fest 2019 which began on April 8 is an interactive space where story-tellers, puppeteers, speakers and artists across India come together to conduct workshops for children, discovering their creativity and helping them raise their talents several notches higher.

The fest concluded on April 14.

A regular at conducting art workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur, famed ones being the Jaipur Literature Festival and the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai, this was Shruti’s first workshop in Kochi. Titled ‘Motif Magic’, the workshop focused on motifs, the techniques and overlapping. Moreover, kids got to take their own motif- the art they created back home.

“I’ve been scribbling since childhood. I’ve always been very clear that I wanted to be an artist– the fascination for colours has always been a factor,” Shruti says. Born and brought up in Kolkata, Shruti studied Commercial Art in Nirmala Niketan College, after which she bagged a space in advertising. “Commercial art is different as opposed to Fine Arts. You learn lettering, illustration, and design. My work is acrylic on canvas. Mixed medium and collage art. It’s mostly abstract, Ganeshas or quirky things,” she says.

Having worked with a special needs school – Indian Institute of Celebral Palsy in Kolkata - Shruti explains one must first build a connection, or rather a foundation, with children before getting into the details. “Before teaching, I start a discussion with the child. We share our names, our likes. Once they’re in and a bond is formed, it’s easy. Their mood plays an important role. I also ask them if my pace is alright. There should be a careful balance. Kids must not be intimidated or scared. The primary focus must be on improving their skills and how it can be developed,” she says.

This artist believes anyone can draw. “There are no mistakes in art. All masterpieces need not be perfect,” she says. With a wide range of workshops across the country, one can ensure that her students must have gained a lot from it. But, has she? “After every workshop, I take back more than what I give. Little things like a child enthusiastically speaking about his/her first box of paints gives me much joy. Also, travelling to different places, meeting various people, learning their culture and imbibing it into art has developed my work and helped me grow as an artist,” she says.

In times of technology, what does Shruti see for art? “Tech reduces human touch, a connection. I believe art can help in that aspect of personalising things. The human touch which is disappearing by the day can be re-established through art,” she adds.