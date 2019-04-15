‘Kani konna’ prices shoot up 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, the changes in weather pattern are making it difficult to procure 'kani konna' an important component in the 'Vishu kani'.

The flower, also known as the golden shower, used to paint the countryside yellow in the past heralding Vishu in mid-April. However, today, the tree can be seen flowering either very early or after the festival.The irregular flowering and disappearance of trees from within the city are forcing people to buy a handful of flowers at high rates.

"The price varies from place to place. In some areas inside the Broadway, the flowers commanded prices between Rs 30 to Rs 60 for a bunch," said Nalini, a homemaker who was at Broadway for buying the items required to set up the Vishu Kani.

She bought a bunch of flowers for Rs 50. In another part of the market, a group of youth from Cherthala were selling the flowers for Rs 30. "We have been doing this for the past two years. The demand is always the same and by the end of the day we finish our stock," said Ajesh.

According to him, the flowers are abundantly found in the neighbouring district. "The floods and the changes that happened in the soil structure had an adverse effect on the flowering pattern of the tree," he said.

Besides, fresh flowers, plastic and cloth version of the flowers too are doing brisk business. "The demand for artificial flowers has increased from last year. I believe the floods played a role," said K P Roy, former president, Ernakulam General Merchants Association.

The vendors from here send pictures of the flower to the manufacturers in China, who then make the item as per the specifications, he added. A bunch of artificial Vishu konna costs

Rs 50 and Rs 60 depending upon the size of the bunches.