Home Cities Kochi

‘Kani konna’ prices shoot up 

Every year, the changes in weather pattern are making it difficult to procure 'kani konna' an important component in the 'Vishu kani'. 

Published: 15th April 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

With kani konna flowers becoming rare and expensive, the demand for artificial flowers is increasing in the city ● Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, the changes in weather pattern are making it difficult to procure 'kani konna' an important component in the 'Vishu kani'. 

The flower, also known as the golden shower, used to paint the countryside yellow in the past heralding Vishu in mid-April. However, today, the tree can be seen flowering either very early or after the festival.The irregular flowering and disappearance of trees from within the city are forcing people to buy a handful of flowers at high rates.

"The price varies from place to place. In some areas inside the Broadway, the flowers commanded prices between Rs 30 to Rs 60 for a bunch," said Nalini, a homemaker who was at Broadway for buying the items required to set up the Vishu Kani.

She bought a bunch of flowers for Rs 50. In another part of the market, a group of youth from Cherthala were selling the flowers for Rs 30. "We have been doing this for the past two years. The demand is always the same and by the end of the day we finish our stock," said Ajesh. 

According to him, the flowers are abundantly found in the neighbouring district. "The floods and the changes that happened in the soil structure had an adverse effect on the flowering pattern of the tree," he said.

Besides, fresh flowers, plastic and cloth version of the flowers too are doing brisk business. "The demand for artificial flowers has increased from last year. I believe the floods played a role," said K P Roy, former president, Ernakulam General Merchants Association. 

The vendors from here send pictures of the flower to the manufacturers in China, who then make the item as per the specifications, he added. A bunch of artificial Vishu konna costs 
Rs 50 and Rs 60 depending upon the size of the bunches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp