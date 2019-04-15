Home Cities Kochi

Kochi beauty parlour shooting: Search for the suspect on

'Madras Cafe' fame actress Leena Maria Paul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch team probing the sensational firing incident at the beauty parlour owned by the actor Leena Maria Paul has begun an investigation to nab the accused who has gone hiding abroad. 
Three people were arrested the other day by the team. According to the officers, two people, a man named Monai and a doctor who has been providing local assistance to the assailants, are absconding. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the police conducted searches at Aluva for the missing revolver and ammunition used by the accused. He had gone hiding just after the incident.

However, nothing was recovered. 

The sleuths had already recovered a revolver and a pistol which was allegedly used by the assailants. The Kasargod gang said to have links with Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari had arranged the guns for the two bike-borne assailants who fired at the parlour.

The motorbike used by the accused was recovered from the residence of Althaf at Kathrikadavu.The Crime Branch Central Unit – II had on Thursday arrested Bilal of Kombara and Vipin Varghese of Thevara, the first and the second accused, for allegedly firing at the beauty parlour on December 15, 2018.

According to investigation sources, the original plan was for the accused to barge into the beauty parlour and fire shots inside for a more terrorising and dramatic effect. 

However, they were seemingly panicked by the presence of a security guard and fired two shots in haste and fled. 

They expected to threaten Leena Maria so that she pays the ransom of Rs 25 crore which Ravi Pujari had been demanding. Pujari had paid her multiple times before and after the incident.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of Althaf, 28, who was sent to police custody on Saturday, continues. He had arranged the weapons and motorcycle for the accused.

