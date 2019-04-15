Techno-managerial fest’s logo launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, hosted the launch of IBeTo (Innovations for a Better Tomorrow) alongside the logo launch of the 20th edition of Excel, its annual techno-managerial fest, on April 9. Minimol B, the staff-in-charge of Excel 2019, introduced the chief guests for the day.

The function, which was presided over by principal Vinu Thomas, marked the beginning of the flagship social initiative event which aims at bridging the gap between society issues and innovations in technology.

An introductory speech by Shehzin Shajahan, chairman Excel 2019, was followed by the logo and mascot launch by Pradeep P Nair, senior member and practice head of hardware systems, Wipro Engineering Solutions.

Nipun Cherian Manjooran, R&D head and managing director, Craftsmac Laboratories Pvt Ltd, appreciated the young minds for taking up interdisciplinary projects which strengthens the fundamentals of engineering.

P S Ramachandran, executive director, BPCL Kochi Refinery, was impressed by the level of maturity and purposefulness portrayed by the students of the college and is optimistic about the future is safe in these hands.

Film actor Roshan Mathew launched the Excel AR app developed by the students.

The event aims to bring out the innovative and scientific temperament of students across the state and mould their inventions into useful products for the society. The winners of IbeTo will be given exciting prizes including fab-lab access and direct entry into KSUM organised competitions.

The New Indian Express is the print partner of the event.