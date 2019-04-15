Home Cities Kochi

Textile, cracker industries feel the heat ahead of Vishu

Rising temperature and post-flood financial crisis take the charm off Vishu

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishu is here. But, this year, the festive mood is a bit damp. Rising temperature, upcoming election and post-flood financial crisis have taken the charm off the festival, with sales too plummetting. 
According to Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES)  district president Jaleel M, the market is witnessing a bleak period now. 

"Despite this being a festival season, the market is very dull. We have been witnessing a bad phase post floods and had our hopes pinned on Vishu, but the season is proving a dampener. The vegetable market is the only one which has witnessed a bustle. Though the prices are a bit higher, vegetables are in demand," says Jaleel. The heat wave and election frenzy have stopped people from venturing out, says the KVVES office bearer. 

"The climate is so  harsh that people are preferring to stay indoors.  Add to that the election fervour. Usually, the textile market sees a rise in sale,  considering Vishu and Easter fall on the same week. But, no such luck this time," says Jaleel.

Cracker sale
This year, the cracker market has also suffered, with shops recording 20 per cent fall in sales. "We anticipated this and had stocked less than last year.

But, still the sale is 20 per cent less compared to 2018. We think it is the climate that plays spoilsport. People find the heat wave insufferable and are in no mood for big celebration," says Thomas, a cracker vendor.based in Kochi. However, Chinese crackers still continue to flood the markets.

