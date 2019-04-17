Home Cities Kochi

A test of heat and humidity

The Malayattoor pilgrimage this year is really a test of devotion for the pilgrims.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

A group of pilgrims at Aluva on their way to Malayattoor Kurisumudy  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Malayattoor pilgrimage this year is really a test of devotion for the pilgrims. With the temperature and humidity at an all-time high, the pilgrimage has become a test of endurance. Malayattoor Kurisumudy, which is said to be blessed by St Thomas, is located 54 km from Kochi and is 609 m high. Dressed in saffron clothing and carrying a wooden cross, the pilgrims take the journey seeking absolution from their sins. It also is a representation of Jesus Christ’s walk to Golgotha carrying the huge wooden cross for his crucifixion. 

According to a pilgrim Dixon George, the journey, which is a torturous one due to the terrain of the hill, has become an even difficult one due to the heat this year. “Walking barefoot on the hot road is very tough. Also, the humidity zaps up all the water from the body causing dehydration. And we have to cover ourselves completely to avoid sunburn,” he said. 

However, the saving grace is the roadside buttermilk and water stalls set up by the Good Samaritans, he added. According to Manoj George, another pilgrim from the city, the churches too have set up facilities to take care of the weary pilgrims. “We get to take rest and pray besides being provided with refreshments,” he said.

According to Fr Paul Karedan, spokesperson of Archdiocese of Ernakulam- Angamaly, the churches near the roadside have prepared services for these pilgrims to ease their journey. “St Antony’s Church at Kaloor has arranged resting places for the pilgrims and are taking care of their needs. Mineral water is being provided free to pilgrims,” he said. 

According to a pilgrim, the trick is to start early and avoid the afternoon heat. “We have been lucky to meet volunteers along the road who provided us with lime juice, water and even buttermilk,” he said. According to a member of Edapally church, the laity and the authorities have been directed to provide all help to the pilgrims. 

Many pilgrims are also seen walking on the middle of the road under the shade of the Metro pillars. “It looks dangerous but it’s far better than the walking directly under the sun,” said a group of pilgrims resting at Edappally church.  (With inputs fromSanjay Chandran)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp