A test of heat and humidity

KOCHI: The Malayattoor pilgrimage this year is really a test of devotion for the pilgrims. With the temperature and humidity at an all-time high, the pilgrimage has become a test of endurance. Malayattoor Kurisumudy, which is said to be blessed by St Thomas, is located 54 km from Kochi and is 609 m high. Dressed in saffron clothing and carrying a wooden cross, the pilgrims take the journey seeking absolution from their sins. It also is a representation of Jesus Christ’s walk to Golgotha carrying the huge wooden cross for his crucifixion.

According to a pilgrim Dixon George, the journey, which is a torturous one due to the terrain of the hill, has become an even difficult one due to the heat this year. “Walking barefoot on the hot road is very tough. Also, the humidity zaps up all the water from the body causing dehydration. And we have to cover ourselves completely to avoid sunburn,” he said.

However, the saving grace is the roadside buttermilk and water stalls set up by the Good Samaritans, he added. According to Manoj George, another pilgrim from the city, the churches too have set up facilities to take care of the weary pilgrims. “We get to take rest and pray besides being provided with refreshments,” he said.

According to Fr Paul Karedan, spokesperson of Archdiocese of Ernakulam- Angamaly, the churches near the roadside have prepared services for these pilgrims to ease their journey. “St Antony’s Church at Kaloor has arranged resting places for the pilgrims and are taking care of their needs. Mineral water is being provided free to pilgrims,” he said.

According to a pilgrim, the trick is to start early and avoid the afternoon heat. “We have been lucky to meet volunteers along the road who provided us with lime juice, water and even buttermilk,” he said. According to a member of Edapally church, the laity and the authorities have been directed to provide all help to the pilgrims.

Many pilgrims are also seen walking on the middle of the road under the shade of the Metro pillars. “It looks dangerous but it’s far better than the walking directly under the sun,” said a group of pilgrims resting at Edappally church. (With inputs fromSanjay Chandran)