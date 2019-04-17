Activists allege chopping of Trees for walkway project near thaikoodam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the mercury shoots skywards, a lot of trees are being felled to make way for the Rs 54-crore walkway project near the Thaikoodam Bridge.

In a video shot by a green activist that is doing the rounds in the social media, labourers can be seen cutting down shade trees and piling the trunks alongside the canal. According to the activists, they have sent an email to the Corporation and contacted the office of Hibi Eden MLA.

"How can the people's representative be so foolish? Today when the temperature is going up day by day, and people, especially pedestrians, are in the dire need of shade, a group of people are cutting down trees in the name of development and beautification," said an environmental activist. Why can't the project be carried out by keeping the trees, she added.

"Don't you know that a sapling needs long years to grow into a mature tree? They are constructing a walkway which will have benches for visitors to sit on. But if there are no trees and no shade, who is gonna use the benches?" she said.

According to Roopa, another environmental activist, one of the excuses given by those implementing the project is that the trees attract anti-social elements. "Apparently they make use of the shade to carry out drug peddling and other activities. So, does that mean, every tree is harbouring an anti-social element," she asked? "This lack of judgement is forcing us to rethink the criterion based on which we select our representatives," she added.

However, A B Sabu, chairperson, Welfare Standing Committee of Kochi Corporation said, "No trees have been cut. The only plants that have been removed are a few shrubs like hibiscus and some undergrowth. This false news is being propagated by some person whose tapioca and banana plants had been removed." The person was cultivating the crop on public land, he added.

According to him, a part of the walkway project has been already completed on the opposite bank of the canal.

"The walkway will be a beautiful place and we will be planting plants, besides paving the area with lawn grass," he said. The project will begin as soon as the undergrowth is cleared, he added. Supporting, the chairperson's statement, Dr P V Joseph, a resident said, "No mass axing of trees is happening. Only those that pose a threat to the walls of the canals are being removed."