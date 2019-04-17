Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lest we forget about one of the haunting memories of the past. It is this thought that spurred P D Santhosh and Dominic J Kattoor to etch the historic moments of Indian freedom struggle in digital frames for posterity. And thus was born ‘Jallianwala Bagh: Oru Ormapeduthal’, one among a ten-part series which is being crafted as an ode to the freedom struggle.

For the duo, the focus is on bringing the landmark and watershed moments of the Indian freedom struggle to the public domain. “A significant percentage of the younger generation is unaware of the many incidents that occurred during the freedom struggle,” says Santhosh, a programme producer at Kite-Victers.

The documentary in Malayalam features all the moments that lead up to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, its aftermath and also the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer by Udham Singh in 1940. Saturday marked the 100th anniversary of one of the darkest chapters of Indian history, when in 1919, Colonel Reginald Dyer’s troops opened fire at innocents at the Jallainwala Bagh. The 25 minute-documentary evolves through the perspective of Kavadiyar Ramachandran. The script and narration is by Kattoor, a faculty of Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, while the camera and direction is by Santhosh. The movie has been produced under the banner of D&S Combines.