Home Cities Kochi

An ode to the freedom struggle

And thus was born ‘Jallianwala Bagh: Oru Ormapeduthal’, one among a ten-part series which is being crafted as an ode to the freedom struggle.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Lest we forget about one of the haunting memories of the past. It is this thought that spurred P D Santhosh and Dominic J Kattoor to etch the historic moments of Indian freedom struggle in digital frames for posterity. And thus was born ‘Jallianwala Bagh: Oru Ormapeduthal’, one among a ten-part series which is being crafted as an ode to the freedom struggle.

For the duo, the focus is on bringing the landmark and watershed moments of the Indian freedom struggle to the public domain. “A significant percentage of the younger generation is unaware of the many incidents that occurred during the freedom struggle,” says Santhosh, a programme producer at Kite-Victers.

The documentary in Malayalam features all the moments that lead up to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, its aftermath and also the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer by Udham Singh in 1940. Saturday marked the 100th anniversary of one of the darkest chapters of Indian history, when in 1919, Colonel Reginald Dyer’s troops opened fire at innocents at the Jallainwala Bagh. The 25 minute-documentary evolves through the perspective of Kavadiyar Ramachandran. The script and narration is by Kattoor, a faculty of Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, while the camera and direction is by Santhosh. The movie has been produced under the banner of D&S Combines. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp