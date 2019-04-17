Central Asia is the hot new holiday destination for Kochiites 

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: With school vacations starting, the outbound tourism sector is reaping the riches with many in the city preferring to spend their holidays with family abroad. This time, Central Asian nations are turning a popular destination for travellers from Kerala.Outbound tourism had taken a hit after the floods last year. But, the situation has improved drastically with tour operators introducing new and attractive packages.

"We can say that outbound tourism has fully recovered post-flood crisis. More families are choosing foreign tours during the vacation. Most flights starting from April first week are fully booked. People are choosing both expensive and pocket-friendly options. Packages ranging from `30,000- `3 lakh are provided by the tour operators now," Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said.

Usually, most popular packages are to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. However, now the shift is evident with people keen on exploring destinations in Central Asia and Eastern European countries. This includes Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazhakstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Similarly, expensive tour packages to Japan are also gaining popularity.

"The countries split from USSR were unexplored by the travellers for a long time, compared to South East Asian Countries and Sri Lanka. The tour operators are now providing packages which start from `50,000. Similarly, Japan is also promoting its tourism industry. This year, more travellers are preferring to visit Japan. But, they are quite expensive," he said.

The outbound tourism will witness further growth once the election gets over. Currently, several government officials are stuck with election-related duties and long leaves are not sanctioned.A Tourism Department official said another promising trend is that more Keralities are preferring to travel in cruise liners. "The cruise liners to China, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai are mostly preferred by outbound tourists from Kerala. Several cruise liners are providing packages to the Maldives early this year. They travel to tourist destinations on the ship and return on flights. This segment is growing at a rapid pace now," an official said.

