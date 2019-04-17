‘I am not alone. Art is my family’

Amia Mariam By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is rich in history and has a lot of stories to tell, consequently urging visitors to soak it all in. Located on Princess Street, the RanDes Bowl is such a place you cannot miss. Desmond Ribeiro is one of the most eccentric and talented people you could meet there, his grey hair and dreadlocks make him look just as interesting as his paintings. With 30 paintings, Desmond has been granted a solo art exhibition by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi at Durbar Hall Art Gallery from June 2 to 8.

Having opened his art studio in 2000, his paintings began to attract people in no time. In 2006, he held his first solo exhibition called, ‘Art Enters with Light into a World of Darkness’. In 2009, he was invited to the National Painter’s Camp organised by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy.

His forthcoming exhibition focuses on themes ‘Talking Colours’ and ‘Childism’. The paintings have been done in different media including oil, acrylic and pastels. The works to be exhibited will be done in oil and acrylic. He is inspired by life all around him and takes days or sometimes weeks to complete a work. “I am also a self-taught art critic,” Desmond says, standing amidst his paintings.

He prefers not to term his paintings as modern art rather as creative contemporary art having both surrealistic and realistic elements.

Desmond does not display the name of his paintings, he prefers to write it on the back and let his viewers interpret the paintings themselves. On asking to explain a particularly interesting painting, he says, “This piece is called ‘how to share’. The painting portrays the sea, the sky and the land. When the fishermen return with only one fish, the livestock and humans are bound to share the only food available.”

Another painting called ‘Love’ expresses the holistic and divine feeling of love. Desmond’s paintings are abstract and he incorporates deep insights into them.

At the entrance, the name ‘RanDes Bowl’ is dabbed on the walls along with the tagline ‘Art enters with light into the world of darkness’. RanDes Bowl has a very simple explanation: It is the combination of his nephew’s name Randall and his own name Desmond. He does not believe in the word gallery. “This place is a bowl; you fill and serve,” he says. His living room is his creative space where he exhibits his artfulness which is quite intriguing to the viewers. “I live in my temple, I live in my Bowl,” he says.

Desmond believes the working class holds up the world. He talks of how materialistic money is. “In the end, it is hard work that matters,” he says.

Mid-conversation, Desmond holds a cigarette but forgets to light it as he continues to talk of art. “Art is a spark of light that burns a big bonfire,” replies Desmond when asked what he thinks of art.

His art began at a time when he was actively involved in politics with paintings voicing protest. He claims the paintings are his family and he combines his thoughts with colours to bring out vibrant and unique paintings. Desmond listens to music while he paints, from Reggae to Blues to Ghazals, he thinks of music as an inseparable part of life.

Having sold more than 700 paintings to people all around the world, and held exhibitions with other artists in Paris, Desmond is an artist who has proved himself over and over again.