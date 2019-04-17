Lulu Fashion Week to feature 30 fashion shows

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Fashion Week is back with its fourth edition at Lulu Mall from April 24 to 28. This edition, organised by Lulu Fashion store and managed by Lulu events, is presented by Blackberrys in association with GAP. It will be a show not just confined to a closed-door audience but to the entire mall walk-ins. The event will feature the season’s most eye-catching spring and summer fashion trends and styles by 50 leading brands with 30 fashion shows including kids’ shows spread across five days. Each day will witness six shows by different brands along with entertainment programmes from 5.30 pm onwards at the main atrium.

Celebrity presence

This edition of Lulu Fashion Week will feature well-known models from the industry along with Utsav Dholakia, one of India’s best-known choreographers. Utsav has conceptualised, directed and choreographed fashion shows, launched events across India and abroad. This is his first ever show in Kerala.

Dholakia feels the fashion week will be different from ordinary fashion shows. “There are basically two kinds of shows- designer shows and brand shows,” he said. He said designer shows are usually accompanied with dull music and unexciting theme-related graphics. On the other hand, brand shows such as the Lulu Fashion Week will be studded with the presence of celebrities and major brands coupled with great music. The peculiar thing about the event is the introduction of mapping. Specialists from Mumbai will also take part in the event.

A Fashion Forum is being organised as a part of Lulu Fashion Week 2019 at Kochi Mariott Hotel on April 26, bringing together a roster of leading professionals from fashion, entertainment and retail industry and promises to be an enriching influence for students of fashion technology. The Lulu Fashion Week 2019 also recognises exceptional contributions by eminent personalities in the fashion and entertainment industry with titles of Pride of Kerala and Style Icon awards at the Lulu Fashion Awards on April 28.