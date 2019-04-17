Reeling under flood woes, Pizhala cries for attention

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the residents of Pizhala and Kadamakudy struggle to get back to feet from the ruins of the harrowing flood, they are determined to raise the apathy of politicians towards their issues during this Lok Sabha elections.

With their long-pending demand of Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge construction getting delayed, the Pizhala Karamutikkal Samara Samithi had launched a campaign titled 'Rakshaykkoru Padi' seeking connectivity to the main bridge. The campaign yielded success with the work on the stairs finishing this week.

"The completion of the stairs leading to the bridge is the result of people's agitation. We now get ambulance facility till the end of the bridge. It will help ailing elderly people in these islets. However, we are apprehensive about the deadline of eight months required to complete the approach road. Since monsoon isn't far away, the work is likely to get delayed," said Francis Dianish, vice-chairman, Pizhala Karamutikkal Samara Samithi.

Rebuilding the island with better transportation facilities is another demand. "The entire Pizhala was inundated during the floods and the 4,000-odd population was displaced for a long time. Many of our households were in bad shape and are yet to be renovated. We won't withstand another flood. The intra-island connectivity is also in shambles. Political parties should listen to our demands. They haven't even build a single road connecting all these islands. Timely implementation of water metro is also very vital for us," said Dianish.

Cheriya Kadamakudy, adjacent to Pizhala in the Kadamakkudy Panchayat, is still reeling from the aftermath of the floods. The small bridge connecting Cheriya Kadamkudy and Pizhala boat jetty has already been declared unsafe for pedestrian traffic by the Public Works Department.

This is one of the structures which was badly affected by the calamity. It was already in a dilapidated condition and the flood made it even worse. The iron rods are poking out of concrete spans. Currently, the Kadamakudy Panchayat officials have placed a few metal sheets on the top of the bridge to ensure temporary connectivity," said Ajeesh Joseph, a resident of Cheriya Kadamakudy.

Earlier, a few houses of the area were reconstructed as part of the rehabilitation initiatives of Southern Naval Command. In addition, the Navy announced the construction of a steel arch bridge parallel to the existing bridge and laid the foundation stone for the same on March 28, 2019. The 50-metres-long and 3.5-metre wide bridge will be able to carry vehicles up to four tonnes. But, it is yet to materialise.