Reversing the roles: A lullaby for her father

 This election season has stood out in many ways but none like a six-year-old daughter seeking support for her father.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This election season has stood out in many ways but none like a six-year-old daughter seeking support for her father. Clara Anna Eden, daughter of UDF candidate Hibi Eden, has wowed all by singing a campaign song. The song ‘Ullam Thodum Hibi Eden’ was launched on Hibi Eden’s Facebook page the other day.

Clara Anna Eden

This is the first time a daughter sang for her father as part of the election campaign. Unlike the regular shrill election campaign music, this lullaby exemplifies the emotional connect between a daughter and father. The song is composed by music director Mejo Joseph and penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.
According to Mejo Joseph, he was fascinated by Clara’s age and awestruck by her ability. “She has a promising future and her priceless expressions and actions throughout the song topped it all,” said Mejo. 
Anna Eden, Clara’s mother and Hibi Eden’s wife, said her daughter was more excited about the tune of the song than by the prospect of singing for her father. The song was selected by Clara herself out of three options recommended by Mejo Joseph.

Even before the announcement of Hibi Eden’s candidature, a rhyme sung by Clara ‘Parayu Parayu Thathamme’ had gone viral on social media. All she took was less that one and a half hours to record both audio and video of the whole campaign song.

