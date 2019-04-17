That signature sewn in style

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Complete customer satisfaction and a signature embroidery style: These are what makes Sakhi- Sew in Style stand out from the others. The bridal boutique, which took its baby steps in 2017, is now striving to be one of the best in the wedding industry.

Started by civil engineer turned fashion designer Sophia Abraham two years ago, the boutique stands tall in a 2,600 sq ft store at Kaloor. “I always found a liking to fashion designing. Because engineering was the default career choice at the time, there was scope to pursue what I loved. Having worked in a corporate for six years, I learnt all I could about management skills and the discipline required to start a venture. When it was time, I started the boutique with the support of my family,” says Sophia.

It wasn’t all pastels and glitter. The journey was tough. “My love for this drove me to get through it all. I owe it all to my customers who have become family,” she says. “Many brides approach us with no idea about what to wear on their big day. As a designer, Sakhi has always tried to sit them down and educate them based on their skin tone and likes. At the end of the day, all that matters is the customer’s satisfaction,” says Sophia.

Sakhi focuses on customisation. “We customise everything including colour. We make our colours,” she says. Like the name of the brand suggests, embroidery in sewn in style. And perfection is key. “A lot of care goes into detail in each embroidery work on the garments,” says Sophia.

In connection with festival season, Sakhi recently released a line of collections ‘Kanikkonna’. “Inspired by the golden shower that is imperative to the Vishu celebrations, the collection comprises ethnic wear with the flowers of the tree embroidered in yellow and white shades,” the designer says.

Sophia is, currently, working to bring out a line of casual kurtis and sarees.