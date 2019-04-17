The lean, mean bindi paradox

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lopa Mudra grew up listening to her mother chant the ‘Lalita Sahasranama’, hymns of praise to Goddess Durga, while lighting the lamp every evening. However, she paid attention to the lines ‘Lopa mudra architaleela kliptha brahmanda mandala’ only when she was about six years old. With a rather uncommon name, one can say the 22-year-old’s music too, is a class apart from the rest. Lopa’s compositions are a perfect concoction of breezy yet intense English vocals flavoured with Carnatic music. The singer-songwriter has just released a single ‘In My Balcony’ from her first EP.

A diploma-holder from the famed K M Music Conservatory in Chennai, Lopa Mudra sang backup vocals for music maestro A R Rahman on ‘MTV Unplugged’ and later found herself on a regional Malayalam channel. “MTV happened because I studied at A R Rahman’s school and by putting myself out there. I performed at concerts while in college. I guess that’s how I was noticed. As for the channel, I mailed them a couple of my tracks and they liked it. I think the more you put yourself out there, the more people will recognise you for who you are and you receive more opportunities,” she says.

Lopa persisted her mother to send her for Carnatic vocal classes as her neighbour did so. As for the guitar, she picked it up from her brother. She would play pop songs of Celine Dion, Police, Sting. “I put two and two together and finally ended up writing Carnatic-Pop songs. I started writing them when I was 11 but found my voice around 16,” she says.

Blending Carnatic and pop is rather unheard of. How does she do it? “I get my ideas in the form of ‘swarams’ in ‘sa re ga ma’. If it’s a melody, I get them in ‘ragam’, and I replace the ‘sa re ga ma’ with English lyrics so it’s more of a love-child between pop and Carnatic. Carnatic is the sprinkle on the cake. And pop music is the cake,” she says.

The Kochi native strongly believes being empathetic goes a long way in songwriting. “When I write, I also consider other people’s point-of-view. When someone listens to my song, I feel like they’re reading through my diary. I like that it’s personal and people can relate to my songs which is very rewarding at the end of the day,” she says.

Her latest, ‘In My Balcony’ has achieved just that. “’In My Balcony’ is about letting go of something that is toxic for you. It took a while to finish the song as accepting the fact something’s not good for you, that itself takes time. So the song took around a one-and-half year to complete. I think it’s a good thing as I had to push myself and once I put myself out there, it was rewarding,” she continues.

Lopa’s songwriting trajectory is far from linear. “I blend different choruses with different songs. There were ideas that came to me when I was 13, which I have duly recorded- I go back to them and implement it in a song I’m writing now. It’s like a puzzle,” she quips.

The artist firmly destroys the misconception that training in Carnatic can limit yourself to the same. “I learnt Hindustani, jazz, opera and musical theatre at KM. All these would not have been possible without Carnatic music. It gave me the boost required and is an excellent base. Nevertheless, techniques in these four genres are different so you need to be smart about how you use your vocal cords,” she states.

The lean, mean, bindi machine - as her Instagram bio states - is currently settled in Chennai, freelancing, teaching part-time and working on her EP. “Learning the mridangam for a year has helped me with rhythm. I like incorporating traditional Indian instruments in my song. The next one has a traditional Kerala instrument,” she adds. The perfect paradox of everything doctrinal and unconventional.