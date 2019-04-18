New Church spokespersons appointed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church’s Media Commission, which was formed by the Church Synod with an aim to bring under one umbrella the various media and public relations efforts of the Syro-Malabar Church, appointed new office-bearers and a committee of spokespersons on Monday.

Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidathil has been appointed the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Syro Malabar Church while Fr Antony Thalachelloor is the new media commission secretary.

The existing four-member committee of official spokespersons was restructured with eight members this time. Fr Anto Alappadan, Fr Sebastian Chembukandathil, Mary Regina, Kochurani Joseph, Rekha G G Kuttumel, Chacko Kalamparambil, Aji Joseph Koyikal, Biju Parayanilam, Antony Pattassery, Saju Alex and Sijo Ambattu were appointed the new spokespersons of the Church. Recently, the Media Commission was formed in view of the changes being witnessed in the field of news media.

It has been entrusted with the responsibility of forming Media Commissions in all dioceses so the Church’s interactions with the media are made more efficient. Mar Joseph Pamplany of Thalassery Archdiocese has been appointed the chairman of the Media Commission in which Bishop Mar Pauly Kannookkaadan of Iringalakuda and Curia Bishop Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal will be members.

It had been brought to the notice of the Synod certain vested interests were purposefully trying to besmirch the Church through news media. The Media Commission also aims to counter such efforts by involving media experts from the Church’s faithful.

The Commission is involved in examining news pertaining to the Church as portrayed in various news media, and in formulating suitable responses for all such reports, the commission said in a release.