Home Cities Kochi

Separate parking lots for cycles at Kochi Metro stations

To improve last mile connectivity of Kochi Metro, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will set up a separate parking lot for cycles at the stations.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail

Kochi Metro Rail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To improve last mile connectivity of Kochi Metro, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will set up a separate parking lot for cycles at the stations. This, according to KMRL authorities, will not only ensure last mile connectivity but also encourage cycling, the most environment-friendly transportation.

By getting parking space for cycles, the passengers can reach the Metro station on their bicycles, park the vehicle free of cost at the stations and can travel in the Metro to their preferred destinations.  Along with bicycle stands with parking, KMRl will also provide locking mechanism at its Metro stations. Initially, there will be 22 locations at various stations, except for Maharajas Metro Station. 

“Metro commuters can now park their bicycles at the designated locations safely before the travel. Passengers can avail this facility free of cost.  Six cycles can be parked at a time,” according to KMRL authorities.

Earlier, the KMRL had launched a public bicycle-sharing programme in 2017. However, the programme had only a few takers, forcing the agency to relaunch it in 2018. As part of the plan, cycles were kept at major locations at Menaka Jn, on Vivekananda Road, Ernakulam North Railway station, Kaloor and at Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. However, most of the cycles remained unused because of the lukewarm response from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp