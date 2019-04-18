Separate parking lots for cycles at Kochi Metro stations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To improve last mile connectivity of Kochi Metro, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will set up a separate parking lot for cycles at the stations. This, according to KMRL authorities, will not only ensure last mile connectivity but also encourage cycling, the most environment-friendly transportation.

By getting parking space for cycles, the passengers can reach the Metro station on their bicycles, park the vehicle free of cost at the stations and can travel in the Metro to their preferred destinations. Along with bicycle stands with parking, KMRl will also provide locking mechanism at its Metro stations. Initially, there will be 22 locations at various stations, except for Maharajas Metro Station.

“Metro commuters can now park their bicycles at the designated locations safely before the travel. Passengers can avail this facility free of cost. Six cycles can be parked at a time,” according to KMRL authorities.

Earlier, the KMRL had launched a public bicycle-sharing programme in 2017. However, the programme had only a few takers, forcing the agency to relaunch it in 2018. As part of the plan, cycles were kept at major locations at Menaka Jn, on Vivekananda Road, Ernakulam North Railway station, Kaloor and at Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. However, most of the cycles remained unused because of the lukewarm response from the public.