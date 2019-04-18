UIS Infotech launches operations at Kochi's Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unity Infotech Solutions (UIS), pioneers in payment solutions in the Gulf, opened its first Centre of Excellence - UIS Global - at the World Trade Centre building at Infopark, Kochi. The new office was inaugurated by Infopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair in the presence of the company’s managing director Rajesh Mohan, executive director of sales Sridhar Venkatraman, director of projects Byju Sebastian, technology director Benny Thomas and programme director of Partnerships & Emerging Markets Arun Varriyath.

Unity Infotech offers a comprehensive range of IT solutions and services to Gulf companies in payment system, digital transformation, mobility, software development, IT staffing and various other sectors which help businesses to achieve operational excellence and boost profitability.

The 7,000 sq ft new office will be the offshore development centre for the company’s niche products as well as the R&D centre for the latest technologies and innovations in IT and FinTech. The Infopark operations will begin initially with a 75-member strong team and will subsequently expand in the coming months. “Infopark has grown leaps and bounds in the last decade.

Today, we house some great companies who are making their presence in the global market. Unity Infotech is a name to reckon with in the GCC region. We at Infopark would like to see more such companies from the global market setting up operations here,” Hrishikesh said.