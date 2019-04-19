Home Cities Kochi

District administration of Ernakulam and Chalakkudy is ready for the elections, says Collector

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Wednesday said the preparation for conducting the Lok Sabha election in Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies have reached the final stage.

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Collector was speaking to the reporters on the preparedness of the district administration for the election.

“Everything is in full swing. We have arranged sufficient voting and VVPAT machines in order to deal with any type of requirement. The final randomisation of the same will be completed in a day. As per the latest figure 24.86 lakh voters will exercise their franchise,” the Collector said.

According to the Collector the district has found 65,969 Model Code of Conduct violations. “The squads deployed for all the violations have been taking timely action. Most of the violations are erecting banners and paintings. Since there is a high court order is there the flex boards can not be used. Most of the complaints have been received from the Ernakulam constituency,” said the Collector while detailing the action taken against the MCC violations.

The Collector also said the district administration has taken action against the complaints that were recorded through the cVIGIL application. 

“A total of 9,163 complaints have been received through the application. In which action has been taken against 7,512 complaints. We have also dropped some complaints,” the Collector added.

