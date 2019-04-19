Forex agencies at Kochi airport under scanner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The forex agencies at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery are under scanner on suspicion of violating Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms.

The Customs department has registered a case and launched a probe against an international forex agency for exchanging Indian currency beyond the permissible limit. “The case against Thomas Cook was registered on April 11 and investigation is going on for the exchange of Indian currency beyond the permissible limit at the departure side of CIAL,” Sumit Kumar stated in a press release. Documents and registers were also seized from the exchange.

When contacted, Sumit Kumar said the investigation is in the preliminary stage hence no detail on the case can be revealed.According to the sources, the operations of money exchange agencies were closely monitored by Customs in recent days.

“We had a confidential information regarding Indian currency beyond the permissible limit being carried abroad through the airport. The residents and non-residents are permitted to carry up to `25,000 in Indian currency notes while leaving the country. The investigation was launched to check whether forex agencies have issued Indian currencies above the permissible limit,” an officer said.