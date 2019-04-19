Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Three-year-old child tortured by mother dies

It was found the boy was beaten with a wooden object and there were burn injuries on several parts of his body, police had said.

Published: 19th April 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-year-old boy, who was on a ventilator at a private hospital near Aluva after being allegedly attacked by his mother, succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Though doctors removed the clots and stopped the internal bleeding through a critical surgery, his condition deteriorated on Friday morning. The postmortem report is yet to available, but hospital authorities confirmed that the head injury he sustained might have led to the death.

It was on Wednesday that the father, a migrant worker, brought the child to the hospital with a head injury. However, the suspicions of the doctors who examined were aroused as they found wound marks that were not caused due to a fall from the terrace of the house as revealed by the kid's father.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the mother of the boy hailing from Jharkhand on charges of attempt to murder under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police to initiate a detailed probe

It is also learnt that the police have started probing to find whether the kid's father was involved in the death of the kid. "We are also looking into that. If the father has any involvement we will also take him to custody. We will also probe whether he has concealed any information regarding the attack," said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner also said that two teams have been sent to Jharkhand to find the background of the couple. "The two team have been deployed mainly to ascertain the details of the couple. The team would also probe whether they are married or not and they have a criminal background," the Commissioner added.

He also said the inquest procedure has been completed and kid's body will be sent to the medical college for the postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala boy death Kerala child abused child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp