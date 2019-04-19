Kochi: Three-year-old child tortured by mother dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-year-old boy, who was on a ventilator at a private hospital near Aluva after being allegedly attacked by his mother, succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Though doctors removed the clots and stopped the internal bleeding through a critical surgery, his condition deteriorated on Friday morning. The postmortem report is yet to available, but hospital authorities confirmed that the head injury he sustained might have led to the death.

It was on Wednesday that the father, a migrant worker, brought the child to the hospital with a head injury. However, the suspicions of the doctors who examined were aroused as they found wound marks that were not caused due to a fall from the terrace of the house as revealed by the kid's father.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the mother of the boy hailing from Jharkhand on charges of attempt to murder under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police to initiate a detailed probe

It is also learnt that the police have started probing to find whether the kid's father was involved in the death of the kid. "We are also looking into that. If the father has any involvement we will also take him to custody. We will also probe whether he has concealed any information regarding the attack," said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner also said that two teams have been sent to Jharkhand to find the background of the couple. "The two team have been deployed mainly to ascertain the details of the couple. The team would also probe whether they are married or not and they have a criminal background," the Commissioner added.

He also said the inquest procedure has been completed and kid's body will be sent to the medical college for the postmortem.