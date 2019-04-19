Home Cities Kochi

TNIE’s ‘Cast Your Vote’ trail continues in Kochi

The ‘Vote Vandi’ has been gaining a lot of attention wherever it halts.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:45 AM

TNIE’s Cast Your Vote display vehicle during its journey through Kochi city on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TNIE’s ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle (Vote Vandi) rolled out in order to create awareness among voters covered Kaloor, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, M G Road, Thevara, Naval Base, Willington Island and Thoppumpady on Wednesday.

The ‘Vote Vandi’ has been gaining a lot of attention wherever it halts. The initiative has been widely accepted by the public. This initiative will remind each citizen of their responsibility to vote and drive them to do so, according to onlookers.

The ‘Vote Vandi’ will travel through various locations in the district spreading the importance of voting. The vehicle will continue its trail in Kochi till noon and move towards Angamaly, Chalakudy, and Thrissur. 

