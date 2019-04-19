Home Cities Kochi

Veggie prices skyrocket due to soaring mercury, dwindling supply

Published: 19th April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Lemon seller at the Ernakulam market |Albin Mathew

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: Everybody loves to savour the fresh taste of a cold lime juice on a hot summer day. But the price of the citrus fruit has skyrocketed in a month on account of the increasing demand for lemons in the city. One kg lemon, which was sold at `30 in March, is now priced at `90 in the Ernakulam retail market.

The wholesale price has also increased to `75 per kg, traders said. The price of a single lemon, depending on size, hovers between `4 and `8.

“The lemons sold at our market mainly arrive from Andhra Pradesh. The supply from Tamil Nadu has fallen these days as the mercury levels are soaring there. They are now supplying to us only after catering to their local market needs,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners president K K Ashraf.

Earlier, nearly 1,000 sacks of lemon used to be brought to the Ernakulam market. Now, owing to the shortage, hardly 500 sacks are brought daily, contributing to the increase in price.

Vegetable price up

The price of other vegetables has also increased by 30 per cent in April, say vendors. On market days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 12 loads of vegetables, including potato and onion, are brought to the Ernakulam market.

“The price of big onion is almost steady. In March, the price of one kg of big onion was `12. Now, it has increased only to `16. The price of drumstick is steady at `25 per kg. Other vegetables, however, saw a 30 per cent hike in prices compared to March,” said Ashraf. Among the vegetables, the price of beans is leaping towards the `100 per kg mark, which is almost double its price in March.  

The rise in temperature in farming areas has not had a huge impact on the production of root or tuber crops like potato, beetroot and carrots. However, green vegetables like cowpea, okra, beans and brinjal have been affected. The retail price of beans has already touched `100 per kg mark.

Domestic production

After the intensive drive carried out by the state government to encourage organic farming, there has been an increase in domestic production of vegetables.In fact, the domestic production has helped in meeting nearly 25 per cent of the state’s vegetable requirement. However, the post-flood conditions and strong summer waves have adversely affected the production of vegetables in the state, forcing it to depend on vegetables from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

