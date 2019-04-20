An acapella treat for Easter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of men are breaking away from their monotonous routine with their dream project. Chord 7, their acapella group is an experimental musical venture. They recently released their debut ‘Easter Special Acapella’, ahead of Easter. The song, which is a mashup of three Malayalam Christian devotional songs, was released by music director and composer Alphons Joseph.

The mashup is the lovechild of seven music enthusiasts from across Kerala, who are settled in different parts of India. Tony Daniel, James Paul, Anish Bruce, Shiju Mathew, Rijo John, Jibu John and Vinujin G Kumar were united by their love of music and their determination to try something new. “Our music is flexible, it can be enjoyed by everybody. It is pure music, entirely vocal. Like any acapella group, we don’t use instruments for our music,” says Tony.

He and James set the ball rolling for the group. They then invited others. Thus, Chord 7 began in the beginning of the new year. “All members work in diverse fields ranging from IT professionals to politics, cinematography, audio engineering and marketing,” says Tony.

This was the biggest challenge the group faced initially. “Once we got over that, the rest of it was easy. We were excited to jump into a new project. We recorded our individual parts form different parts of the country and combined them to put together the album,” says Tony.

According to the members, the title is unique. “It is a figurative combination of the seven people and the seventh chord which decides the tone and mood of the music. We aspire to spread happiness and joy through our music,” says Tony.

Having dreamed of making music for the love of it, the members dreamed of a humble beginning, which was not influenced by profit or fame. “Although we work with well known devotional songs, the re-arrangement of chords reflects their individuality, invokes a sense of modernity and nostalgia in the listeners,” says Tony.

With the release of their debut ahead of Easter, the members hope to spread joy and zeal. “We hope to diverge into different forms of music and incorporate other languages,” says the founder.

(With inputs from Sandhra Mariyam Philip, Santhra Nimesh and Christina Joshy)