ATM robbery bid: Probe on to identify culprits 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police have launched a probe into the attempted ATM robbery near Edappally Toll on Friday. Attempts were made to break open the ATM of Axis Bank.The incident came to the notice of employees of an agency tasked to service and file cash at 8.45 am.

“The agency received an online alert that the ATM was down following which employees were sent to repair the machine. However, after examining the ATM, it was found someone had made attempts to break the machine,” an officer said.

After bank officials examined the machine, it was confirmed no money was lost. “No machines used by professional robbers were used in the incident. No evidence of using gas cutters, usually used by ATM robbers, was found. We are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits,” he said.