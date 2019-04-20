Banking on an avian passion

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The spot-bellied eagle owl is Abhilash M R’s favourite bird. “They are elusive creatures and highly misunderstood,” he says. Also known as forest eagle owl, the adult will almost be one-and-half foot big. “Their characteristic features are their ear tusks and call. They have ear-like feathers on their facial disc. And their call, according to late ornithologist Salim Ali, has semblances of a woman’s cry in distress. Both these features of the nocturnal creature tend to scare people easily. The concepts of ‘yakshi’ and ‘chudalamarutha’ in the state seem to have originated from the size of the bird and its call,” he says.

Because of its elusive nature, the nocturnal creature has always piqued Abhilash’s interest. “I travelled to Chinnar many times in the hope of finding the owl. Even though we found its droppings and usual roosting place, it was nearly impossible to spot it. My efforts finally bore fruit in 2014 when I finally spotted and photographed it,” he says. The Chalakkudy-based banker has spotted over 820 species of birds and clicked almost 670 birds in the Indian subcontinent since 2008.

Of all the birds he has spotted, Abhilash always had a soft spot for owls, nightjars and raptors. “In the case of owls and nightjars, it is more than a challenge to spot them. The kind of satisfaction you get when you find it is worth the effort. Many say these birds aren’t as beautiful as other ones, but I’ve always found them to be cute,” he says.

Having extensively covered the birds of the Indian subcontinent, Abhilash is quick to spot the endangering situation birds are in. “When you see birds through the telephoto lens, you learn about the bird. That’s how I began understanding the conservation angle. What if the tree on which the bird has a nest is cut down? A lot of birds in the state are on the verge of extinction because of habitat destruction,” he says.

Abhilash says avian fauna is considered the indicators of climate change. Birds are first affected by icecap melting and the increase in temperature in tropical regions due to global warming. “Over the past few years, a lot of new species of birds were spotted in the state. Experts have found that these are dryland birds. As scarier as it may seem, this could be a precursor to an impending drought or really high temperature,” he says.

So, what’s Abhilash’s style of photography? Portraits shot in available light. “This is mainly because my purpose is documenting birds for the future generations. For nocturnal birds, torches without UV light are used,” he says.

The banker took up photography to break away from his monotonous routine. “Apart from attending a few seminars and classes related to conservation, I was not crazy about forest and wildlife,” he says. In 2012, he was nominated to the executive committee of Malabar Natural History Society - the oldest such society comprising nature lovers, bird watchers and environmentalists in the state.

Abhilash has now shifted his focus to small cats and snakes.