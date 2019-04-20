Demystifying ‘Identiti’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We all might have a friend who loves to be alone. Or someone who keeps a fake identity online to enjoy the outer world from a different perspective. ‘Identiti,’ a short film by debut director Anjith Merrie Jan narrates a similar plot to debunk the societal stereotypes around such individuals.

Attesting its unique plot, the short film has already won the award for best script at OBM Lohitadas Film Festival, a special jury award at the Cameco Film Festival, Kozhikode and received an official selection to InShort Film Festival held at Lagos, Nigeria and the Ooty Film Festival in 2018.Interestingly, the movie had been shot two years ago and premiered at various stages before the official launch on YouTube.

"We had written the core story around six years ago. It has evolved through the many real-life events we experienced so far. Fake identities on social media platforms have been in the news for a long time. In between, we happend to read a research study on introverts and how they behave on social media platforms. By inculcating all these aspects, we finalised the plot," said Anjith.

Like many other budding directors, it is the relevance of the issue which attracted Anjith to the story. During discussions with the crew, he tweaked the storyline a bit. "While penning the script, we never thought of it as a public awareness film. We conceived it on purely artistic values. But we later added additional characters and changed the narrative," he said.

Apart from the researched data, the personal experiences he had over the years has influenced the director in defining the lead characters. "I consider myself as an introvert. Many mannerisms of the lead character are imbibed from my personal experiences. But I am sure that many people will also relate to the lead character Pooja. The omnipresence of the character is what makes her special," said Anjith.

Pooja is played by actress Archana Ravi and the rest of the cast comprises Dr Sumesh Areekuzhiyil, Jackson A Joseph, Anamika S V, Haritha, Dr Lakshmi S, Jayan and Alinda Merrie Jan.

The flick is produced with funds collected through Anjith's family members and close friends. Shot in and around Kochi on a three-day schedule, the film was premiered on YouTube on April 16. It has garnered over 30k views so far.