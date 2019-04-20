Election battle to go down to the wire in Ernakulam

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam has been widely regarded as a UDF stronghold in the light of the Congress-led alliance’s string of successes in the past Lok Sabha elections. However, this time around, with the CPM fielding P Rajeev - the party’s former district chief and Rajya Sabha MP - the electoral contest in the prestigious constituency which is home to Kerala’s business capital Kochi will indeed go down to the wire.

As the campaign enters the final few hours, the two candidates - UDF’s Hibi Eden being the other major contender in the fray - are going neck and neck in a bid to derive the maximum mileage, with the NDA’s Alphons Kannanthanam also pulling out all the stops.

While talking to Express in between his busy campaigning on Friday, Rajeev said he is confident of winning the seat. Rajeev, as a Rajya Sabha MP, played a key role in implementing various key projects in the city, including the Kochi Metro. “I am getting a good response from the voters. There is an anti-incumbency wave against Modi and the people know the LDF has a prominent role to play in the formation of an alternative Government in the Centre,” said Rajeev.

Rajeev, who has a proven record as an eminent parliamentarian also, has a close association with the cultural realm of Kochi. Rajeev, who met writer N S Madhavan on Friday evening, said almost all the artists, writers and cultural leaders whom he met during his campaign believe only the Left Front can seriously intervene in such issues. “That belief is one of my key confidence boosters,” added Rajeev.

Hibi who was in Kalliyot in Periya, Kasargod, in connection with the house warming of the house built for Kripesh, the slain Youth Congress worker, returned to Kochi on Friday evening. The candidate expressed confidence of winning and said the development activities he carried out as MLA of Ernakulam will give him an advantage over his opponents.

“I have tried to reach the maximum places and directly request votes. In all the areas, I have got a positive response and people not only appreciated my works as the sitting MLA of Ernakulam, but also promised me they will cast their votes in favour of the UDF,” said Hibi.

Hibi said the people have a belief only the Congress can take the initiative to form a secular government at the Centre. “Unlike Assembly elections, the people will cast their votes with a national outlook. We can understand if we assess the voting pattern in the past elections. Most of the people want to end the NDA rule in the Centre,” said Hibi.

While both the LDF and the UDF claim the anti-incumbency wave will favour them, Kannanthanam said the Kochi voters are looking for a change and they would elect in favour of the BJP this time. “The voters are very smart. They will look at your performance and track record. We are looking beyond the traditional vote base here. Modi has come up and made a drastic change in the national stage. The people really want those good things to happen in Kerala too. They need a Minister from Kochi. I am at present a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. If I get elected from Kochi, obviously there will be bigger priorities for Kochi and Kerala,” he said.