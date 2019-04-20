Enticing offers for Easter holiday

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: With a vacation mood dominating our days, thanks to the Holy Week and election holidays coinciding, various players are out to make the most of it. While hoteliers cash in with unique menus, garment brands are coming up with new offers. On the other hand, many service-oriented firms have also come up with discount deals for Kochiites.

Although many have homemade food for Easter, a changing trend is happening with families going out for special dinners and buffets during the festive season. "We are offering a six-course menu with predominantly non-vegetarian dishes for the families. The fish and pork varieties will be a major attraction this time. Families can book their seats in advance," said Shivji, chef, Malabar House.

There are a few hotels which have children-special activities, along with the Easter specials to attract the customers. "Our Easter Blooming-Kids Party will have events like Easter Egg Hunt, Face Painting, Balloon Art and so on. Though the games are for children, elders are welcome to watch," said a manager, Le Meridien Kochi.

With pork dishes dominating the menus in and around Kochi,  various catering firms in Fort Kochi are also coming up with items like pork vindaloo, stew and beef chops. "Though we can't compete with established hotels, our dishes like beef ularthiyathu with palappam, pulissery and rice, and mutton mappas are offered with our regular menu," said Noufal, a cook.

As for the garment shops, following a slump in sales after the floods last year, shop owners are using the festive season, beginning with Vishu to maintain a momentum till Easter. "With the stiff competition from online platforms, we have offered scintillating discounts for bulk purchases. So far, we are getting a good response from customers," said Jaimon, a garment shop owner.

The online apps which offer service to doorsteps are also enjoying a busy schedule. "We have been receiving many orders. Prior to the festive season, we had offered up to 70 percent off for the services. Apart from the laundry service, we have received orders for painting and cleaning works from families," said Jees V Kariyil, Joboy App.

