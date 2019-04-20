Home Cities Kochi

FFA champs feel their spirit fizzling out

FACT Football Academy's journey to Goa for the U-13 I-League finals in doubt due to paucity of funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Last August, the FACT Football Academy (FFA) had received accreditation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and were awarded a star rating.

This gave them a chance to kick the ball in the Under-13 category of the I-League. In the first round of matches which kickstarted on April 13 in the Panampilly Football Ground, the FF Academy has successfully scored a seat to the next round winning three matches with 11 goals.

Albeit, the FF Academy lacks funds to supplement their further matches in Goa, which can prove to be major repression for the students' dreams and talent.

"The first match against Don Bosco Football Academy was won by six goals. Faris Abu, one of our players scored a hattrick, the rest were scored by Nithin, Hamdhan and Adhithyan respectively. The next match was against Scoreline Football Academy, in which we took over by three goals - all scored by Faris. The third game was against Kerala Blasters FC. The win was 2-1, Faris contributing both the goals," said Walter Antony, head coach.

The victory was met with pomp and show however, the lack of funds to play the final round in Goa, is a growing disappointment. "We selected the team last year. The students were trained on the FACT ground and had training matches, tournaments and motivational sessions. A meagre amount collected from the students helped us sustain until now. FACT has already spent Rs 3 lakh for the I-League, nevertheless, we do not have sponsors to continue our tryst with the tournament. Food and facilities would cost around Rs 1-2 lakh. A title sponsor is needed for the upcoming match which begins on May 7," he said.

In over six years, the FF Academy has raised themselves in par with professional clubs. Playing a pivotal role in the growth of football in Kerala, the FF Academy has sent their students to international grounds such as Spain, Germany and Iran. Providing international exposure to the sturdy talent they have coached, FF Academy deeply invests in its students.

FFA Football Academy

