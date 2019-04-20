Home Cities Kochi

Man held for spreading hatred on FB

The Central Police on Friday nabbed Binil Somasundaram, a native of Kothamangalam, on charges of spreading communal hatred through FB.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Central Police on Friday nabbed Binil Somasundaram, a native of Kothamangalam, on charges of spreading communal hatred through FB. He posted hate comments when a 15-day-old infant, with cardiac problems, was transported in an ambulance from Mangaluru to Kochi.

Somasundaram, Blavil, Kadavoor, near Paingottur, has been slapped with Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

