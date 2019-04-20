What a KG teacher needs to be: Really special

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kindergarten is a child’s first step into the world of academic development.Transforming preschool into a fun place where learning is an enjoyable experience can inspire young students for the rest of their lives. This is where the kindergarten teacher steps in - as a tiny tot's first friend and guide - on the path to learning.

Having left behind a secure home and indulgent parents, the little one looks up to the teacher with hope and expectation. So you need to recreate a comfort zone for each child, even offering parental support and guidance.

Tactfully, without compromising on academic systems or discipline.Besides, not everyone has a personality suited for working with the tiny tots! As a KG teacher, be a good friend to every child in the class. Reach out and connect with each of them. Establish a good rapport as your students may respond only if they find in you a good listener!

Having Passion

Teaching preschool curriculum effectively to a bunch of distracted tiny tots may not be easy.

You will have to help them achieve developmental milestones and measure up to academic standards and progress norms.Truly, it’s only your passion that can steer you through those difficult times!

Getting Organised

Teachers must juggle through a variety of topics and, for these budding learners, you are their data bank of knowledge. Besides, you may have to tackle countless other aspects of a classroom that include a range of students - from the hyperactive ones to the least interested! You must communicate effectively with these young learners and break up their complex subjects into easily digestible topics. So, getting organised with your schedules makes all this a lot easier.

Being Innovative

Teaching programmes alone cannot possibly prepare a KG teacher for all the challenges you will face while on the job.You need to fine-tune your content and presentation to capture their interest and imagination. What’s more, you may even have to don many roles and think on your feet in order to hold up!

Staying Flexible

Anything can happen in a KG classroom or during the school day due to unforeseen circumstances or learning hiccups. You must be quick to adapt to the situation and be prepared for anything though you can keep hoping for the best! Even if your plans go off the rails, being flexible can lessen your stress levels and ensure your academic schedule stays on track.

Showing Patience

It takes a great deal of patience to cope up with a varied mix of little ones who also need to be reminded about good manners and proper hygiene. Keeping cool may not be an easy thing to do but your patience will help! As for young children, they are full of energy and curiosity. Even if you get exhausted soon, remember children are always ready for more! So try a dose of humour to keep yourself stress-free and excited about the job.

Using Creativity

Unless your little ones stay interested in the topic or find it challenging,learning is not going to happen! So, harness your creative resources to the maximum and impart knowledge through active interaction.

Your creativepresentations can help them connect the dots and relate each day’s lessons to their external world.Adapt your teaching plans to concepts that children can easily comprehend. Besides, incorporating games and real-life experiences can keep them focused.For the KG teacher, each tiny tot is a precious task that needs to be handled with love and care. So, today as they stand on the threshold of formal education, their KG teacher needs to be really special! And then, kindergarten becomes a cherished moment among favourite childhood memories!

(Co-authored by Gracey Anand, headmistress, Naipunnya Kindergarten, and Bindu John Pulimood, English trainer)

(The views expressed by the authors are their own)