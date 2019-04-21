Three-year-old’s death: Cops arrest boy’s father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the three-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital following the alleged assault by his mother, the police arrested his father on Saturday morning for covering up the assault.

Shahajad Khan, 35, from Raniganj in West Bengal who claimed to be the father of the boy was arrested by the Eloor police. He was charged under IPC section 201 and 202, causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender and intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform, respectively. The move came after they found contradictions in the statement provided by the father to the hospital. The police have also arrested the child’s mother, Hena, 28, hailing from Jharkhand, on Friday.

“As per the father’s statement the kid suffered injuries when he fell down from a staircase. But as per the hospital authorities report the boy suffered head and internal injuries. As suspected by the hospital authorities, we too had the same doubt on how these kinds of deep injuries developed on his body? Based on the suspicion we charged Hena for an attempt to murder. His father’s role cannot be ruled out,” said the police.

Meanwhile, though the couple claimed to be married for four years the police are having doubts and are also planning to perform a DNA test on the couple.“We have already sent two teams to Jharkhand and West Bengal to find the whereabouts of the couple. We want to confirm whether they had any criminal backgrounds. Since their homes are located in a remote place reaching there will be delayed by two days,” said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.Meanwhile, the body of the boy was laid to rest at the Juma Masjid, Kakkanad, around 12.30 pm.