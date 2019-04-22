High-octane end to campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The open campaign of the candidates in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency concluded on Sunday. As Monday will be reserved for the silent campaign, the three major Fronts-LDF, UDF and NDA showcased their maximum strength on Sunday evening with party workers thronging the street from afternoon onwards. The kottikkalasam (final day show) of LDF was held at Palarivattom junction while UDF selected Ernakulam Town Hall for its final open campaign. The NDA’s campaign ended at Kaloor Junction.

The first kottikkalasam which began in the constituency was that of CPM candidate P Rajeev. Rajeev, accompanied by a band performance and motorbike rally, entered Palarivattom circle, in an open jeep at 4.10 pm, where hundreds of CPM workers were waiting for him.

UDF candidate of Ernakulam constituency Hibi Eden

greeting people at Ernakulam Townhall at the end

of the public campaign on Sunday | ARUN ANGELA

Earlier, Rajeev also conducted roadshows which began at 9 am on Sunday morning at Poothotta. It covered various centres including Tripunithura, Thrikkakkara, Eroor, Kalamassery, Paravur, Vypeen, Kochi and Thevara.Meanwhile, the exuberant election rally marked the end of the campaign trail of UDF candidate Hibi Eden.

The procession to Ernakulam Municipal Town Hall began from UDF committee office in Judges Avenue Junction accompanied by Chendamelam and Kaavadi. Hibi entered the Town Hall in an open jeep where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters. Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty joined Hibi Eden in the open jeep. Hibi’s wife Anna and daughter Clara were also present. K V Thomas MP and Mayor Soumini Jain were also present to extend support to the candidate.

The campaign of NDA candidate Alphons Kannanthanam ended at Kaloor. Kannanthanam arrived in a vehicle adorned with BJP flags and the Lotus symbol. Several BJP supporters, both men and women, awaited the arrival of the candidate at Kaloor. Various processions accompanied by a bhangra dance added colour to the event. BJP leaders of the district were also present.