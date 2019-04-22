Home Cities Kochi

I began as an LDF candidate, but now I am people's candidate: P Rajeev

The motorcade and roadshow, which began from Poothotta, saw hundreds lining up wearing red and on their motorbikes for their beloved candidate.

Published: 22nd April 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam LDF candidate P Rajeev during the election campaign at Thoppumpady on Sunday  Express

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: "Dil mein Rajeev, Dilli mein Rajeev..." reverberated ahead of LDF candidate P Rajeev's open vehicle. It signalled the arrival of the motorcade at Puthiyakavu. An elderly woman carrying a baby was seen running towards the vehicle. As his vehicle moved forward, Rajeev spots her and waves. Her tired face blooms into a 100-watt smile and she waves back. "He is one of them," says a member of Rajeev's team. Travelling to all Assembly constituencies in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Sunday saw the culmination of Rajeev's election campaigns.

The motorcade and roadshow, which began from Poothotta, saw hundreds lining up wearing red and on their motorbikes for their beloved candidate. Before boarding the decorated open vehicle, Rajeev spares no time to talk to his supporters. 

For most of the campaign, he has been trying to reach most of the voters in the Ernakulam constituency. "When my candidature was announced on March 9, I was LDF's candidate. With the election campaign reaching its final hours, I believe I have been able to become people's candidate. People of this constituency are discerning, and will rise above sectarian and communal politics and make a wise decision," Rajeev tells Express. 

What is different about him is his identity. "I have always been working for people's causes. I am one of them. If I am elected, it is solely because of them," says Rajeev.And his plans for the constituency are in tune to the needs of the people. "Ernakulam is a constituency that is different on all levels. In the city, there are waste and potable water issues, traffic problems.

Development in the coastal areas is important as well. And there is a need to revive the traditional industries. To address all this, a comprehensive development plan under the vision 'Future Ernakulam' will be made for the constituency," he says as he moves towards  North Paravur, Fort Kochi and Vypeen. The journey finally culminated at Palarivattom.

TAGS
P Rajeev LDF Lok Sabha Elections

