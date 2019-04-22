I believe people will consider my track record before casting their votes: Alphons Kannanthanam

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Clad in a saffron kurta, Alphons Kannanthanam, the NDA candidate of Ernakulam Constituency, was his usual peppy self on Sunday, the last day of open campaigning. After the Easter celebration at Chavara Cultural Centre, Kannathanam made it a point to visit all the seven Assembly constituencies, his party workers escorting him. Though he was the last one to announce his candidature, the Union Minister has already met people from all walks of life.

"With the overwhelming public reaction, I can sense a massive change happening. People have started thinking beyond their political affiliations. I believe people will consider my track record before casting their vote," he said while moving along the coastal belt of Kochi on Sunday.

After spotting a group of people waiting for him, Kannamthanam asks the driver to slow down the vehicle and shook hands with them. "I got a very good response during the entire campaign. Ernakulam is a constituency which thinks young. It wishes for a change and wants things to happen. The people have been ailing from the aftermath of unsystematic treatment of garbage. How long can they suffer in silence?" he asks.

Unbowed by fatigue, Kannanthanam believes change is imminent. "People, especially women, have started voting based on the development activities promised by the candidate. We have received numerous pleas from the public. Once the election is over, we will figure out the solutions," said Alphons.

He is upbeat about victory. "I came here for the people of Kochi. Instead of becoming a minister from another state, I want to represent Kochi and Kerala in the Cabinet. Within the short period of the campaign, I have managed to meet as many people as possible. Overall, I had a good election experience and my victory is certain," he says.