Corporation apathy threatens to derail pre-monsoon work

KOCHI: Though the indefinite strike launched by the Kochi Corporation Contractors' Association (KCCA) is threatening to derail the pre-monsoon cleaning drive, the Corporation has taken a lackadaisical attitude towards resolving the crisis.It was on April 13 that KCCA launched the indefinite strike in protest against the non-payment of bills worth around Rs 85 crore, that has been pending for the last two years. Though the Contractors submitted a letter seeking to convene a meeting in this regard, the Mayor turned down the request, the association alleged.

According to sources, almost all drainages, including the TP Canal, is clogged with the silt. The Corporation failure to carry out the pre-monsoon cleaning in a time-bound manner can cause flooding with the arrival of monsoon.

According to MR Binu, president of KCCA, the Corporation is apathetic about the crisis. "Though it is a serious issue, the Mayor seems unfazed. We all have taken loans for completing the work under the Plan fund project of the Corporation. The profit goes as bank interest. What is the point in continuing the works if they are not heeding to our request? Arrears worth Rs 45 crore have been pending since 2017 and Rs 40 crore is pending in the last year alone" Binu said. He said around 240 contractors are facing financial crisis as many of them have taken loans.

But, the Mayor blames it on election fever. "Everybody is busy with election work. We are not against clearing the arrears. But we can't spend the full amount towards clearing the dues. A meeting will beheld after the polls. We plan to partially pay the dues," said Mayor Soumini Jain.

