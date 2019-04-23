Home Cities Kochi

Corporation apathy threatens to derail pre-monsoon work

According to sources, almost all drainages, including the TP Canal, is clogged with the silt.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though the indefinite strike launched by the Kochi Corporation Contractors' Association (KCCA) is threatening to derail the pre-monsoon cleaning drive, the Corporation has taken a  lackadaisical attitude towards resolving the crisis.It was on April 13 that KCCA launched the indefinite strike in protest against the non-payment of bills worth around Rs 85 crore,  that has been pending for the last two years. Though the Contractors submitted a letter seeking to convene a meeting in this regard, the Mayor turned down the request, the association alleged.

According to sources, almost all drainages, including the TP Canal, is clogged with the silt. The Corporation failure to carry out the pre-monsoon cleaning in a time-bound manner can cause flooding with the arrival of monsoon. 

According to MR Binu, president of KCCA, the Corporation is apathetic about the crisis. "Though it is a serious issue, the Mayor seems unfazed. We all have taken loans for completing the work under the Plan fund project of the Corporation. The profit goes as bank interest. What is the point in continuing the works if they are not heeding to our request? Arrears worth Rs 45 crore have been pending since 2017 and Rs 40 crore is pending in the last year alone" Binu said. He said around 240 contractors are facing financial crisis as many of them have taken loans. 

But, the Mayor blames it on  election fever. "Everybody is busy with election work. We are not against clearing the arrears. But we can't spend the full amount towards clearing the dues. A meeting will beheld after the polls. We plan to partially pay the dues," said Mayor Soumini Jain.

It's one week since the contractors have launched an indefinite strike seeking pending 
payment, but the authorities are unfazed

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Contractors' Association indefinite strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp