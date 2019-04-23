Exploring ayurveda medicine and charcoal powder

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amal Vija, an aspiring doctor, also has a passion for fine arts. So, much that one day, he hopes to be a practising doctor while exploring his artistic skill in more ways than one. The final year student of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery already excels in charcoal-powder art, a subtle medium which requires fine acumen and skill.

“Working with charcoal is not easy as it requires a lot of patience. However, it is a unique experience altogether as it can generate darker, bolder, dramatic and extremely realistic images,” he said. Amal has been experimenting with portraits as he finds it more thrilling, self-satisfying and realistic.

“Sketching faces using charcoal is fun. Giving perfection to minute detailing is addictive. I have more than a hundred sketches of celebrities, which I have gifted to them. Overall, it takes six to eight hours to finish a single sketch,” he said. What makes Amal’s charcoal art quite unique from the rest is his ability to include a personal touch to his portraits. He captures in paper, personal stories told to him by his customer.

“One of the customers had a unique requirement as she wanted me to draw the sketch of her pet dog which passed a few years ago. I sat with her and listened to her bond with the dog while she regaled me about an evening shower session for her dog at her poolside. She was thrilled with the output,” said Amal, who also receives more couple requests. He spent a minimum of six hours every day to practice his art.

In the future, Amal plans to create art on canvas in innovative and creative ways using waste materials. “Now, I use very limited mediums like charcoal and graphite pencils. I want to explore sketching using natural elements like mud in the future. Waste material craft is also on the cards,” he said.

Amal plans to organise an exhibition of his portraits soon. He pointed out the need to nurture one’s talent, despite keeping a busy schedule. “I always wanted to become an artist. It is necessary to make sure that you won’t regret the decision of having to let go of your passion,” he said.