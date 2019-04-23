Home Cities Kochi

Hot items this summer? ACs and coolers

Though the summer rains have come in as a relief, bringing the temperatures down, the month of April was a very good period for the home appliances stores in the district.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the summer rains have come in as a relief, bringing the temperatures down, the month of April was a very good period for the home appliances stores in the district.The soaring heat saw people make a beeline to the stores in search of air conditioners and coolers. The stores saw a 20 per cent to  30 per cent increase in sales this year, compared to the same period last year.

All the brands were selling like hot cakes, said Ajith, sales manager, Bismi. "It was not as if the customers preferred only ACs. The coolers too were in demand," he said. According to him, in the past, ACs were considered to be a thing for the upper middle class and the rich. 

"But due to the availability of EMI option, which had been made available by nearly all the brands, ACs have become more affordable," he added. The demand was so high that many of the well-known brands went off the stock. "We were selling around 100 AC units and around 80 to 90 coolers per day. Even the coolers went out of stock. The companies were struggling to meet the demand," said Ajith.  Both the 1 tonne and 1.5-tonne units were in demand in the AC section, while all variants of coolers were doing brisk business since the summer heat strengthened.

However, experts caution about excessive use of ACs. According to Anand M, assistant professor, School of Environmental Studies, Cusat, an increase in the use of artificial modes of cooling is indirectly affecting the environment. "The working of the AC units involve pushing out the hot air from inside the room. Air conditioners collectively contribute to the greenhouse effect and global warming. The hot air released into the atmosphere can create more heat. In cities where most homes and businesses have air conditioners, urban heat zones form in the sky, often changing weather patterns," he said.    

Of course, technological improvements have helped ACs to be more eco-friendly compared to their predecessors, he added. "Today there is no threat of the chlorofluorocarbons unlike in the past. But the concrete buildings and the ACs have led to an increase in the atmospheric temperatures in the cities.," he said.
20 per cent rise
The stores saw a 20 per cent to  30 per cent increase in sales this year, compared to the same period last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
summer rains soaring heat ACs coolers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp