Home Cities Kochi

Life-size fun for kids at Lulu mall

The programme included a question and answer session, games for children, photo sessions with the life-sized cartoon characters and screening a promotional video.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Mall got a glimpse of the camaraderie between children and their well-loved life-sized cartoon characters - Kicko, Honey and Bunny - from Sony’s original animated comedy and action series ‘KickO & Super Speedo’ and ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’. A promotional event, coordinated by Ten Degree North, was conducted the other day to promote a series of six summer vacation films, which will be released in May, following the characters of ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’.

The programme included a question and answer session, games for children, photo sessions with the life-sized cartoon characters and screening a promotional video. The children were gifted branded merchandise for their participation and left with elated spirits. The children responded to the games and the songs with enthusiasm while their parents cheered them on. They rushed towards the characters to meet them and even talk to them.

Sony Yay! is the first channel for children between the ages of two and 14 from Sony Pictures Networks, India. Among many of their acquired shows, they also have six original shows which include ‘Guru Aur Bhole’, ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’, ‘Pap-O-Meter’ and ‘KickO & Super Speedo’. Acclaimed as India’s first kids’ channel, the shows are available in seven languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi and English.

‘KickO & Super Speedo’ is an action animated series which follows the adventures of KickO and his race car who race around the town fighting crime. The other show is a comedy highlighting the misadventures of an odd group of pets. Following the dance with the characters to the theme track of the show ‘Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal’, Riya, a 10-year-old girl exclaimed with excitement, “I come home from school and immediately switch on the television to watch these shows. I am so happy to meet them.” Sony Yay! is planning more activities and opportunities for kids to meet their favourite cartoon characters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lulu Mall cartoon characters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp