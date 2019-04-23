Life-size fun for kids at Lulu mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Mall got a glimpse of the camaraderie between children and their well-loved life-sized cartoon characters - Kicko, Honey and Bunny - from Sony’s original animated comedy and action series ‘KickO & Super Speedo’ and ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’. A promotional event, coordinated by Ten Degree North, was conducted the other day to promote a series of six summer vacation films, which will be released in May, following the characters of ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’.

The programme included a question and answer session, games for children, photo sessions with the life-sized cartoon characters and screening a promotional video. The children were gifted branded merchandise for their participation and left with elated spirits. The children responded to the games and the songs with enthusiasm while their parents cheered them on. They rushed towards the characters to meet them and even talk to them.

Sony Yay! is the first channel for children between the ages of two and 14 from Sony Pictures Networks, India. Among many of their acquired shows, they also have six original shows which include ‘Guru Aur Bhole’, ‘Sub Jholmaal Hai’, ‘Pap-O-Meter’ and ‘KickO & Super Speedo’. Acclaimed as India’s first kids’ channel, the shows are available in seven languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi and English.

‘KickO & Super Speedo’ is an action animated series which follows the adventures of KickO and his race car who race around the town fighting crime. The other show is a comedy highlighting the misadventures of an odd group of pets. Following the dance with the characters to the theme track of the show ‘Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal’, Riya, a 10-year-old girl exclaimed with excitement, “I come home from school and immediately switch on the television to watch these shows. I am so happy to meet them.” Sony Yay! is planning more activities and opportunities for kids to meet their favourite cartoon characters.