Party workers out to ensure all votes are cast

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst political parties pulling out all stops to ensure an increased voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls to be held today, the consecutive holidays might prove a dampener.In 2014, Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies recorded 73.6 per cent and 76.8 per cent polling, respectively, with more than eight lakh votes being polled. All major fronts are devising strategies to ensure the trend repeats this year too.

With 24,86,705 voters waiting to cast their votes in the district, parties are on a mission to ensure all their sure votes be polled before noon. Among the voters, 12,21,232 are men and 12,65,458 are women. As many as 15 members of the transgender community are also expected to cast their votes. Interestingly, this Lok Sabha elections will witness 44,288 first-time voters exercising their voting rights.

Leaving no stones unturned

Following a nail-biting campaign, the LDF is trying to maintain the momentum on the poll day. "We are putting all efforts to ensure the confirmed party votes are polled before noon. We have assigned one party worker for 10 households to prompt them to reach the station. Our designated team members have been calling families who have gone out of the district for holidays," said George Edapparathy, LDF convenor, Ernakulam.

Whereas, the UDF is banking on the traditional approach to increase the vote percentage this time. "Increasing vote percentage is our top priority. The process demands a concentrated effort. Our booth-level workers are visiting apartments in their respective areas to request each family member to vote. In addition, we have been contacting the individuals who work and live outside constituencies," said Sherin Varghese, DCC general secretary.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

On the other hand, NDA is upbeat about the highest polling in the history of Ernakulam.

"We have already made a list of individuals who haven't cast their vote in the last Lok Sabha elections to contact them personally to exercise their franchise this time. We have assigned 'Page Pramukhs' to look after each page of voters' list. One page will have the details of 60 individuals and our workers will ensure the vote," said B Gopalakrishnan, chairman, election coordination committee, NDA Ernakulam.



Migrant Voters

This time, Ernakulam will witness many migrant labourers casting their votes. To cut short the travel expenses, many have changed their franchise from hometown constituencies to Ernakulam. "Many have approached our party workers to help them migrate their voting rights to Ernakulam to vote for P Rajeev. The requests include both inter-district and inter-state migration," added George.