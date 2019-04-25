Home Cities Kochi

A rendezvous with women artists

The group exhibition named Artopia aims to provide a perfect place for women artists to express their imagination and to pursue the call of creativity.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Art inspires creativity and empowers women. River Bourne Art Gallery on Elamana Jetty Road in Tripunithura will witness a rendezvous with art this week as 17 women artists from across the state will congregate here exhibiting their creative works and discussing perspectives. 

“Artopia aims to appreciate the creativity and artistic expressions of women artists. All the artists participating in the exhibition are art and craft teachers working in various schools and institutions. This is the second edition of Artopia. Last year 13 women artists had participated. It is being organised by TeachArt Kochi, a collective of art teachers,” said Deepa V Namboothiri an artist.

Former chairman of Lalitakala Academy T A Sathyapal will inaugurate the exhibition at 4.30 pm on Thursday. As many as 60 creative works of artists Amruthashreye, Aswathy Asok, Deepa Namboothiri, Deepa Sreenivasan, Grace K Samuel, Jayadevi G S, Lalitha S, Manju Bijumon, Meghana K A, Renjini Soman, Revathy Alex, Sajini M, Saritha M S, Sheeja Raman, Sigma Shine, Sreedevi Raju and Sudharma Girijan will be exhibited in the art expo.

River Bourne Art Gallery

