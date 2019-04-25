Home Cities Kochi

District panchayat chief to resign today

Putting an end to the uncertainty that loomed over the change of guard in the district panchayat, district panchayat president Asha Sanil is all set to resign from the post.  

Asha Sanil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty that loomed over the change of guard in the district panchayat, district panchayat president Asha Sanil is all set to resign from the post.  According to a top source in the Congress leadership, Asha would submit the resignation letter to the district panchayat secretary on Thursday morning. The district panchayat president’s decision to resign came after the District Congress Committee directed her to step down and pave the way for Dolly Kuriakose to assume charge. 

“The earlier plan was to resign on Wednesday, but the secretary has some other engagements. Since the DCC president issued a letter to the district panchayat president, there is no point in further discussion. As per the direction, she will resign from the post on Thursday itself,” said the top Congress leader.

Though a section of the party workers had demanded a change of guard in both the local bodies - Kochi Corporation and district panchayat- senior leaders had delayed it as they were afraid that the move would impact the Lok Sabha election. Express had also reported the change of guard in the district panchayat in a report which appeared on April 21 with the headline ‘District will witness a ‘change of guard after Lok Sabha polls’. According to the Congress leaders, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too played a major role in bringing a change of guard in the local body. Now, rumours of a change of guard in Kochi Corporation have also strengthened.

“In both local bodies, the A and I factions of the Congress have an agreement to hand over the seat after two and a half years. But in both local bodies, the leadership failed to implement it with the senior leaders coming down against it. However, the party has to satisfy both factions, so the only option is to bring a change of guard,” said the top leader.

