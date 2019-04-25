Head over to the turf for a kick!

Anna Binoy By

KOCHI: For long, Angamaly has been known for many things. The town’s development with a pace matching to the rhythm of any contemporary fast-growing town, the famous ‘uncle’ joke from that Malayalam film ‘Kilukkam’, the sing-song accent of the natives and the longstanding one- its love for pork and beef.

However, football never figured in the list, for reasons beyond human comprehension, until recently. Things are now changing for the game in this fast-growing town. Proving this football craze to be true, Angamaly is now home to, not one, but two new football turfs.

Surabhi Turf on the Main Central Road in Angamaly, helmed by Shaju Surabhi, was opened to public a week ago. And Soccerbay Arena, located opposite to the Municipal Children’s Park, was opened less than 10 days ago.

“There are a lot of such turfs in Kochi. My school friends and I used to commute every day from Angamaly to Ernakulam just to play football. And then, we met a few other people who did the same. This got us thinking. There are a lot of Angamaly residents who travel great lengths for sports but there weren’t any turfs here,” says Anand George, owner of the Soccerbay Arena.

For Angamaly which is known for its club volleyball tournaments, this gradual shift to football was no surprise. It was rather an inevitable one. “Even though the game was popular, it was not taken that seriously because of the public perception that India is not a superpower in football like it is for cricket and many other games, says Shaju, managing director of Surabhi Innovations.

But this perception has changed. Especially in Angamaly. “After India hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and the consequent popularity of the Indian Super League, football has taken precedence over other sports. Now parents are encouraged to send their kids to train professionally and systematically in football,” says Anand.

Prioritising healthy lifestyle has also boosted this turf trend in the town.“People between the ages of 25 and 35 are often present at the turf,” says Shaju. “People above 19 years are our major customers. Children have physical education classes and otherexercises in their schools. Those above 19 are mostly professionals or college students. A game at the turf proves to equal a proper workout session,” says Anand.

Both turfs at Angamaly are suitable for six-a-side football. As artificial grass is used on the turf, the maintenance is low.